EMA_Prediction_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
EMA_Prediction_HTF_Signal shows information about trend direction based on the data of the EMA_Prediction indicator on a selected bar as a graphic object with a colored indication of trend or deal direction and gives alerts or audio signals and sends push notifications on the smartphone if signal to conduct a deal appears.
The indicator gives alerts and push notifications only if the value of the input parameter:
input uint SignalBar=0; // The bar number to get a signal (0 - current bar)
is greater than one. For the zero bar sound signals and Push-notifications are useless because the signal of the indicator on the zero bar can change and disappear!
All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:
- Input parameters of EMA_Prediction:
input string Symbol_=""; // Financial instrument input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6; // Indicator timeframe for indicator calculation input uint FastMAPeriod=1; // Fast MA period input ENUM_MA_METHOD FastMAType=MODE_EMA; // Averaging of the fast MA input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE FastMAPrice=PRICE_CLOSE; // Price of the fast MA input uint SlowMAPeriod=2; // Slow MA period input ENUM_MA_METHOD SlowMAType=MODE_EMA; // Averaging of the slow MA input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE SlowMAPrice=PRICE_CLOSE; // Price of the slow MA
- EMA_Prediction_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization:
//---- settings of the visual display of the indicator input uint SignalBar=0; // Bar number to get a signal (0 - current bar) input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_"; // Names of the indicator labels input color UpSymol_Color=Lime; // Color of the growth symbol input color DnSymol_Color=Magenta; // Color of the fall symbol input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid; // Color of the indicator names input uint Symbols_Size=60; // Size of the signal symbols input uint Font_Size=10; // Font size of the indicator name input int X_1=5; // Horizontal shift of the name input int Y_1=-15; // Vertical shift of the name input bool ShowIndName=true; // Display of the indicator name input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Corner input uint X_=0; // Horizontal shift input uint Y_=20; // Vertical shift
- EMA_Prediction_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for triggering alerts and audio signals:
//---- Settings of alerts input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound; // Option of triggering indication input bool Push=true; // Allow push notifications input uint AlertCount=0; // Number of produced alerts
In case several EMA_Prediction_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.
Place the indicator compiled file EMA_Prediction.mq5 to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\ of the client terminal.
Fig. 1. A signal of trend continuation based on the data of the EMA_Prediction_HTF_Signal indicator
Fig. 2. A signal to open a position based on the data of EMA_Prediction_HTF_Signal
