EMA_Prediction_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

EMA_Prediction_HTF_Signal shows information about trend direction based on the data of the EMA_Prediction indicator on a selected bar as a graphic object with a colored indication of trend or deal direction and gives alerts or audio signals and sends push notifications on the smartphone if signal to conduct a deal appears.

The indicator gives alerts and push notifications only if the value of the input parameter:

input uint SignalBar=0;                                // The bar number to get a signal (0 - current bar)

is greater than one. For the zero bar sound signals and Push-notifications are useless because the signal of the indicator on the zero bar can change and disappear!

All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:

  1. Input parameters of EMA_Prediction:
    input string Symbol_="";                               // Financial instrument

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6;             // Indicator timeframe for indicator calculation
input uint               FastMAPeriod=1;               // Fast MA period
input ENUM_MA_METHOD    FastMAType=MODE_EMA;           // Averaging of the fast MA
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE FastMAPrice=PRICE_CLOSE;      // Price of the fast MA
input uint               SlowMAPeriod=2;               // Slow MA period
input ENUM_MA_METHOD    SlowMAType=MODE_EMA;           // Averaging of the slow MA
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE SlowMAPrice=PRICE_CLOSE;      // Price of the slow MA
  2. EMA_Prediction_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization:
    //---- settings of the visual display of the indicator
input uint SignalBar=0;                                // Bar number to get a signal (0 - current bar)
input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_";  // Names of the indicator labels
input color UpSymol_Color=Lime;                        // Color of the growth symbol
input color DnSymol_Color=Magenta;                     // Color of the fall symbol
input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid;                  // Color of the indicator names
input uint Symbols_Size=60;                            // Size of the signal symbols
input uint Font_Size=10;                               // Font size of the indicator name
input int X_1=5;                                       // Horizontal shift of the name
input int Y_1=-15;                                     // Vertical shift of the name
input bool ShowIndName=true;                           // Display of the indicator name
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Corner
input uint X_=0;                                       // Horizontal shift
input uint Y_=20;                                      // Vertical shift
  3. EMA_Prediction_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for triggering alerts and audio signals:
    //---- Settings of alerts
input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound;  // Option of triggering indication
input bool Push=true;                        // Allow push notifications
input uint AlertCount=0;                     // Number of produced alerts

In case several EMA_Prediction_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.

Place the indicator compiled file EMA_Prediction.mq5 to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\ of the client terminal.

Fig.1 A signal of trend continuation based on the data of the EMA_Prediction_HTF_Signal indicator

Fig. 2 A signal to open a position based on the data of EMA_Prediction_HTF_Signal

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1938

