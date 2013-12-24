CodeBaseSections
LW_Fractals - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6529
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Updated:
lw_fractals.mq5 (6.86 KB) view
Real author:

Gosha

A fractal (by Bill Williams) is the formation of five candlesticks (bars), in which the average candlestick has the highest high (lowest low).

This indicator draws the fractal arrow based on three candlesticks only (not five).

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 05.02.2008.

The LW_Fractals indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1937

