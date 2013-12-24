Join our fan page
LW_Fractals - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Gosha
A fractal (by Bill Williams) is the formation of five candlesticks (bars), in which the average candlestick has the highest high (lowest low).
This indicator draws the fractal arrow based on three candlesticks only (not five).
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 05.02.2008.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1937
