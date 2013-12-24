CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

INERCIA_bars - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5277
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

NICTRADER

This indicator colors price bars depending on the value of price change.

If the price on the current bar has grown more than the value determined by the input parameter body (the value of price change in points), the bar is blue, if the price fell by a similar amount of points, the bar is red, in other situations the bar is gray.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 06.02.2008.

The INERCIA_bars indicator

The INERCIA_bars indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1929

Stoch_3HTF Stoch_3HTF

Three main stochastic lines from three different timeframes on one chart.

LinearRegressionLine LinearRegressionLine

The linear regression line with data placed in the indicator buffer.

LW_Fractals LW_Fractals

The indicator draws fractals based on three candlesticks.

EMA_Prediction_HTF_Signal EMA_Prediction_HTF_Signal

The EMA_Prediction_HTF_Signal indicator shows trend direction based on the data of the EMA_Prediction indicator as a graphical object with colored trend indication, gives alerts or audio signals and sends push notifications on your smartphone.