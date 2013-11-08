CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

EMA_Prediction - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
8036
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Codersguru

A semaphore arrow indicator using two moving averages.

The signals occur when at the crossing point of two MAs. An additional filter for signal generation is the direction of the candlestick. For example, if the fast MA crosses the slow MA upward, and the candlestick on the current bar is bullish, it is a buy signal. When the fast MA crosses the slow one downward and the candlestick is bearish, it is a signal to sell.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 26.02.2008.

The EMA_Prediction indicator

The EMA_Prediction indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1905

ZZ_YZ_MDAC_ELDER 1-1000 ZZ_YZ_MDAC_ELDER 1-1000

The MDAC indicator with bar coloring according to Elder.

Flame Flame

The indicator shows the method of drawing gradient semitransparent areas with independent update rate.

TrendlinesDay TrendlinesDay

The indicator draws trend support and resistance lines.

DinapoliTarget_Malay DinapoliTarget_Malay

The indicator displays DiNapoli levels on the current chart using alerts.