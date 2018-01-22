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Disaster - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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The author of the idea: Maxym Kondratiuk, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.
The trading strategy is based on the observation, which shows that if the price crosses the MA chart and moves a certain distance, the price is likely to continue its movement in the same direction.
The EA uses pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders. Pending orders are modified to follow the current price at the specified Distance from MA for setting a pending order. An action is performed every Timeout seconds. The EA only trails pending orders. Once an order triggers and turns into a position, the position will no longer be modified.
Input Parameters
- Stop Loss
- Take Profit
- Trailing Step
- Distance from MA for setting a pending order - minimum distance between the current price and the MA(590) indicator
- Timeout
- magic number - unique Expert Advisor number.
Testing results for the last year (from 2017.01.01 to 2017.10.31) at the M1 timeframe:
|Symbol
|Pass
|Result
|Profit
|Expected Payoff
|Profit Factor
|Recovery Factor
|Sharpe Ratio
|Custom
|Equity DD %
|Trades
|USDCAD
|8
|2912,82
|1912,82
|2,66
|1,81
|3,09
|0,05
|0
|32,64
|718
|GBPUSD
|1
|2498,00
|1498,00
|1,53
|1,31
|0,91
|0,03
|0
|69,25
|980
|USDCNH
|4
|2423,50
|1423,50
|0,48
|1,29
|0,60
|0,02
|0
|53,66
|2983
|USDCHF
|2
|1461,92
|461,92
|0,98
|1,21
|0,70
|0,04
|0
|33,33
|469
|NZDUSD
|7
|969,68
|-30,32
|-0,08
|0,98
|-0,04
|0,01
|0
|52,90
|394
|AUDUSD
|6
|677,71
|-322,29
|-0,95
|0,77
|-0,39
|-0,04
|0
|64,30
|339
|EURUSD
|0
|661,05
|-338,95
|-0,48
|0,89
|-0,28
|0,00
|0
|70,87
|701
|GBPCAD
|10
|197,41
|-802,59
|-2,61
|0,38
|-0,42
|-0,14
|0
|92,23
|307
|USDJPY
|3
|195,22
|-804,78
|-2,24
|0,61
|-0,52
|0,00
|0
|88,95
|360
|USDRUB
|5
|8,45
|-991,55
|-13,05
|0,00
|-1,00
|-0,52
|0
|99,24
|76
|USDSEK
|9
|6,67
|-993,33
|-1,16
|0,38
|-0,72
|-0,27
|0
|99,53
|860
USDCAD:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19341
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