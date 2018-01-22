The author of the idea: Maxym Kondratiuk, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

The trading strategy is based on the observation, which shows that if the price crosses the MA chart and moves a certain distance, the price is likely to continue its movement in the same direction.

The EA uses pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders. Pending orders are modified to follow the current price at the specified Distance from MA for setting a pending order. An action is performed every Timeout seconds. The EA only trails pending orders. Once an order triggers and turns into a position, the position will no longer be modified.





Input Parameters

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Trailing Step

Distance from MA for setting a pending order - minimum distance between the current price and the MA(590) indicator

- minimum distance between the current price and the MA(590) indicator Timeout

magic number - unique Expert Advisor number.

Testing results for the last year (from 2017.01.01 to 2017.10.31) at the M1 timeframe:

Symbol Pass Result Profit Expected Payoff Profit Factor Recovery Factor Sharpe Ratio Custom Equity DD % Trades USDCAD 8 2912,82 1912,82 2,66 1,81 3,09 0,05 0 32,64 718 GBPUSD 1 2498,00 1498,00 1,53 1,31 0,91 0,03 0 69,25 980 USDCNH 4 2423,50 1423,50 0,48 1,29 0,60 0,02 0 53,66 2983 USDCHF 2 1461,92 461,92 0,98 1,21 0,70 0,04 0 33,33 469 NZDUSD 7 969,68 -30,32 -0,08 0,98 -0,04 0,01 0 52,90 394 AUDUSD 6 677,71 -322,29 -0,95 0,77 -0,39 -0,04 0 64,30 339 EURUSD 0 661,05 -338,95 -0,48 0,89 -0,28 0,00 0 70,87 701 GBPCAD 10 197,41 -802,59 -2,61 0,38 -0,42 -0,14 0 92,23 307 USDJPY 3 195,22 -804,78 -2,24 0,61 -0,52 0,00 0 88,95 360 USDRUB 5 8,45 -991,55 -13,05 0,00 -1,00 -0,52 0 99,24 76 USDSEK 9 6,67 -993,33 -1,16 0,38 -0,72 -0,27 0 99,53 860

USDCAD: