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Disaster - expert for MetaTrader 5

maxfade | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
4470
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Disaster.mq5 (19.03 KB) view
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The author of the idea: Maxym Kondratiuk, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

The trading strategy is based on the observation, which shows that if the price crosses the MA chart and moves a certain distance, the price is likely to continue its movement in the same direction.

The EA uses pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders. Pending orders are modified to follow the current price at the specified Distance from MA for setting a pending order. An action is performed every Timeout seconds. The EA only trails pending orders. Once an order triggers and turns into a position, the position will no longer be modified.


Input Parameters

  • Stop Loss
  • Take Profit
  • Trailing Step
  • Distance from MA for setting a pending order - minimum distance between the current price and the MA(590) indicator
  • Timeout
  • magic number - unique Expert Advisor number.

Testing results for the last year (from 2017.01.01 to 2017.10.31) at the M1 timeframe:

Symbol Pass Result Profit Expected Payoff Profit Factor Recovery Factor Sharpe Ratio Custom Equity DD % Trades
USDCAD 8 2912,82 1912,82 2,66 1,81 3,09 0,05 0 32,64 718
GBPUSD 1 2498,00 1498,00 1,53 1,31 0,91 0,03 0 69,25 980
USDCNH 4 2423,50 1423,50 0,48 1,29 0,60 0,02 0 53,66 2983
USDCHF 2 1461,92 461,92 0,98 1,21 0,70 0,04 0 33,33 469
NZDUSD 7 969,68 -30,32 -0,08 0,98 -0,04 0,01 0 52,90 394
AUDUSD 6 677,71 -322,29 -0,95 0,77 -0,39 -0,04 0 64,30 339
EURUSD 0 661,05 -338,95 -0,48 0,89 -0,28 0,00 0 70,87 701
GBPCAD 10 197,41 -802,59 -2,61 0,38 -0,42 -0,14 0 92,23 307
USDJPY 3 195,22 -804,78 -2,24 0,61 -0,52 0,00 0 88,95 360
USDRUB 5 8,45 -991,55 -13,05 0,00 -1,00 -0,52 0 99,24 76
USDSEK 9 6,67 -993,33 -1,16 0,38 -0,72 -0,27 0 99,53 860

    USDCAD:

    Disaster, USDCAD

    Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
    Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19341

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