Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
NRTR_ATR_STOP - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6432
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
MetaQuotes
A trend indicator using the ATR technical indicator implemented in the form of NRTR.
The original wlxFractals indicator was developed in the MQL4 language and published in the CodeBase on 07.08.2006.
Figure 1. The NRTR_ATR_STOP indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7038
wlxBWWiseMan-2
A semaphore signal indicator using the Awesome oscillator.wlxFractals
The wlxFractals indicator is designed for drawing Bill Williams' fractals, defining the number of significant bars to the left and to the right.
AMA Slow Trend Line
An MA using Perry Kaufmann's Adaptive Moving Average.AMA_STL_HTF
The AMA_STL indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.