CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

NRTR_ATR_STOP - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6432
Rating:
(39)
Published:
Updated:
NRTR_ATR_STOP.mq5 (20.37 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

MetaQuotes

A trend indicator using the ATR technical indicator implemented in the form of NRTR.

The original wlxFractals indicator was developed in the MQL4 language and published in the CodeBase on 07.08.2006.

Figure 1. The NRTR_ATR_STOP indicator

Figure 1. The NRTR_ATR_STOP indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7038

wlxBWWiseMan-2 wlxBWWiseMan-2

A semaphore signal indicator using the Awesome oscillator.

wlxFractals wlxFractals

The wlxFractals indicator is designed for drawing Bill Williams' fractals, defining the number of significant bars to the left and to the right.

AMA Slow Trend Line AMA Slow Trend Line

An MA using Perry Kaufmann's Adaptive Moving Average.

AMA_STL_HTF AMA_STL_HTF

The AMA_STL indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.