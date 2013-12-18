CodeBaseSections
BlauCMomentum - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
blaucmomentum.mq5 (9.7 KB)
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB)
A Candlestick Momentum from the book "Momentum, direction and divergence" by William Blau, implemented in the form of color signs and a colored trend.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

The BlauCMomentum indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1924

BlauCMI BlauCMI

O oscilador CMI ergódico como um histograma colorido.

WidnersOscilator WidnersOscilator

A normalized oscillator of two curves, similar to the Aroon indicator.

BlauCSI BlauCSI

The Candle Stochastic Index indicator implemented in the form of a color histogram.

BlauDTI BlauDTI

William Blau's Directional Trend Index in the form of a colored histogram.