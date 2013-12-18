Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
BlauCMomentum - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5744
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
A Candlestick Momentum from the book "Momentum, direction and divergence" by William Blau, implemented in the form of color signs and a colored trend.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
The BlauCMomentum indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1924
BlauCMI
O oscilador CMI ergódico como um histograma colorido.WidnersOscilator
A normalized oscillator of two curves, similar to the Aroon indicator.