BlauDTI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Indicator Directional Trend Index from the book "Momentum, direction and divergence" by William Blau, implemented in the form of a color histogram.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1930
The Candle Stochastic Index indicator implemented in the form of a color histogram.BlauCMomentum
A candlestick momentum with a triple EMA averaging.
A trading system that uses the Candle Momentum Index.Exp_BlauCMomentum
A trading system that uses the Candle Momentum indicator.