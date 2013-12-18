CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

BlauDTI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5830
Rating:
(26)
Published:
Updated:
blaudti.mq5 (8.12 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator Directional Trend Index from the book "Momentum, direction and divergence" by William Blau, implemented in the form of a color histogram.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

The BlauDTI indicator

The BlauDTI indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1930

BlauCSI BlauCSI

The Candle Stochastic Index indicator implemented in the form of a color histogram.

BlauCMomentum BlauCMomentum

A candlestick momentum with a triple EMA averaging.

Exp_BlauCMI Exp_BlauCMI

A trading system that uses the Candle Momentum Index.

Exp_BlauCMomentum Exp_BlauCMomentum

A trading system that uses the Candle Momentum indicator.