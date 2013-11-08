Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Fast2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7447
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
xrust
The indicator analyzes the latest three bars on the basis of a quadratic function and is displayed as a histogram with two signal lines with different periods. Enter the market at the intersection of signal lines.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base on 02.04.2008.
The Fast2 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1913
A semaphore signal indicator. Its signals are calculated similarly to the Fast2 indicator. The difference is that trade signals are shown on the chart as corresponding arrows.DinapoliTarget_Malay
The indicator displays DiNapoli levels on the current chart using alerts.