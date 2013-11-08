Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
DinapoliTarget_Malay - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7412
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
fxfariz a.k.a warrior trader
The indicator displays DiNapoli levels on the current chart using alerts.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 01.04.2008.
The DinapoliTarget_Malay indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1910
The indicator draws trend support and resistance lines.EMA_Prediction
A semaphore arrow indicator using two moving averages.
A semaphore signal indicator. Its signals are calculated similarly to the Fast2 indicator. The difference is that trade signals are shown on the chart as corresponding arrows.Fast2
The indicator analyzes the latest three bars on the basis of a quadratic function and is displayed as a histogram with two signal lines with different periods.