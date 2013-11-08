CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

DinapoliTarget_Malay - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7412
Rating:
(27)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

fxfariz a.k.a warrior trader

The indicator displays DiNapoli levels on the current chart using alerts.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 01.04.2008.

The DinapoliTarget_Malay indicator

The DinapoliTarget_Malay indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1910

TrendlinesDay TrendlinesDay

The indicator draws trend support and resistance lines.

EMA_Prediction EMA_Prediction

A semaphore arrow indicator using two moving averages.

Fast3 Fast3

A semaphore signal indicator. Its signals are calculated similarly to the Fast2 indicator. The difference is that trade signals are shown on the chart as corresponding arrows.

Fast2 Fast2

The indicator analyzes the latest three bars on the basis of a quadratic function and is displayed as a histogram with two signal lines with different periods.