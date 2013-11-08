Real author:

xrust

A semaphore signal indicator. Its signals are calculated similarly to the Fast2 indicator. The difference is that trade signals are shown on the chart as corresponding arrows.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base on 02.04.2008.





The Fast3 indicator