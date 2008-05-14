Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Fast_oscilator_2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 19200
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator analyzes the last three bars on the basis of a quadratic function. It is displayed as a histogram. There are two moving averages on it, the parameters of which can be changed in presetting. I also introduced optional sound alerts and comment in the main field when signal lines are touched. The second indicator, Fast_3, works on the same principle, but it introduces alerts in the price field as corresponding arrows. Stops at the level of preceding fractals are crossed. The indicator was created because I needed a non-delayed and non-redrawn oscillator. As a result, it delays from the price by one bar, of course, but, at least, it is not redrawn all the time. As compared to other MACDs, it is 2 bars faster. However, this high sensibility results in that this indicator should be applied with any low-frequency filter on a flat market.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8027
The indicator shows support/resistance levels calculated using the methods by V.B. Antonov (A_Vlad).BHS system
A system based on "round" numbers.
The indicator shows the trend on a daily chart(2) using indicator ZIGZAG-FRACTALS. It also shows the enter price for HIGH/LOW of the preceding bar on the current timeframe.Moving Average Trade System
The strategy is based on Moving Average with the periods of 5/20/40/60.