i-GAP - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Kim Igor V. aka KimIV
A semaphore signal indicator forming signals when price gaps appear.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 09.02.2008.
The i-GAP indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1914
