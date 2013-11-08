CodeBaseSections
i-GAP - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Real author:

Kim Igor V. aka KimIV

A semaphore signal indicator forming signals when price gaps appear.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 09.02.2008.

The i-GAP indicator

Fast2 Fast2

The indicator analyzes the latest three bars on the basis of a quadratic function and is displayed as a histogram with two signal lines with different periods.

Fast3 Fast3

A semaphore signal indicator. Its signals are calculated similarly to the Fast2 indicator. The difference is that trade signals are shown on the chart as corresponding arrows.

RSI_3HTF RSI_3HTF

Three RSI oscillators with three different timeframes on one chart.

BB_3HTF BB_3HTF

Three Bollinger Bands with different timeframes with the same parameters on one chart.