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Libraries

SubWindow - library for MetaTrader 5

fxsaber
fxsaber

fxsaber

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Published:
\MQL5\Include\fxsaber\
SubWindow.mqh (5.65 KB) view
\MQL5\Scripts\fxsaber\SubWindow\
SubWindow_Copy.mq5 (0.18 KB) view
SubWindow_Delete.mq5 (0.15 KB) view
SubWindow_DeleteAll.mq5 (0.11 KB) view
SubWindow_Manager.mq5 (2.23 KB) view
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The library can be connected using

#include <fxsaber\SubWindow.mqh>

All other files on this page provide examples/scenarios of library application; they are not needed for the operation of the library.


Features

// Getting the index of the chart subwindow based on coordinates
int SUBWINDOW::Get( const long Chart_ID, const int X, const int Y );

// Deleting a chart subwindow
bool SUBWINDOW::Delete( const long Chart_ID, const uint Index );
  
// Deleting all chart subwindows
bool SUBWINDOW::DeleteAll( const long Chart_ID = 0 );

// Creating a copy of a chart subwindow
bool SUBWINDOW::Copy( const long Chart_ID, const uint IndexSrc, const uint IndexDst );
  
// Changing the positions of chart subwindows
bool SUBWINDOW::Swap( const long Chart_ID, const uint Index1, const uint Index2 );


Example

The library use examples/scenarios are attached to the description.

  • SubWindow_Copy.mq5

    // Creates a copy of the subwindow, to which the script is attached

  • SubWindow_Delete.mq5

    // Deletes the subwindow, to which the script is attached

  • SubWindow_DeleteAll.mq5

    // Deletes all chart subwindows

  • SubWindow_Manager.mq5

    // Manages chart subwindows

Help:

Drag&Drop - Swap SubWindows

Drag&Drop+CTRL - Copy SubWindows

SHIFT+Click - Delete SubWindow

DELETE - Delete All SubWindows

ESCAPE - Exit

For a better understanding of how to use the library, here is a short source code:

#include <fxsaber\SubWindow.mqh>

void OnStart()
{
  SUBWINDOW::Swap(0, 1, 2); // On the current chart (0) we swap the first (1) and the second (2) subwindows
}


Features

The use of the library on the zero subwindow (the chart) is unpredictable, because is a completely abnormal situation.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19117

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