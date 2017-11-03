The library can be connected using

#include <fxsaber\SubWindow.mqh>

All other files on this page provide examples/scenarios of library application; they are not needed for the operation of the library.





Features

int SUBWINDOW::Get( const long Chart_ID, const int X, const int Y ); bool SUBWINDOW::Delete( const long Chart_ID, const uint Index ); bool SUBWINDOW::DeleteAll( const long Chart_ID = 0 ); bool SUBWINDOW::Copy( const long Chart_ID, const uint IndexSrc, const uint IndexDst ); bool SUBWINDOW::Swap( const long Chart_ID, const uint Index1, const uint Index2 );





Example

The library use examples/scenarios are attached to the description.

SubWindow_Copy.mq5

SubWindow_Delete.mq5

SubWindow_DeleteAll.mq5

SubWindow_Manager.mq5

Help:

Drag&Drop - Swap SubWindows

Drag&Drop+CTRL - Copy SubWindows

SHIFT+Click - Delete SubWindow

DELETE - Delete All SubWindows

ESCAPE - Exit

For a better understanding of how to use the library, here is a short source code:

#include <fxsaber\SubWindow.mqh> void OnStart () { SUBWINDOW::Swap( 0 , 1 , 2 ); }





Features

The use of the library on the zero subwindow (the chart) is unpredictable, because is a completely abnormal situation.