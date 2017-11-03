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Experts

This is a cross-platform МТ45 Expert Advisor - expert for MetaTrader 5

Andrey Kornishkin
Andrey Kornishkin

Andrey Kornishkin

5 (2)
https://championship.mql5.com/2010/ru/users/AM2
6 products 1 article 21 codes 23 topics 249 comments
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9102
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Published:
MT45.mq4 (10.21 KB) view
MT45.mq5 (10.21 KB) view
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Trading Strategy

After a losing trade, the МТ45 EA opens the next trade with a higher lot.

The first deal is always a Buy operation, after that positions alternate, i.e. buying-selling-buying.

The EA opens positions at the candlestick opening.

After a Stop Loss, the EA increases the lot by KL coefficient until it reaches the maximum value of ML. Then the lot is reset to the initial one, .

EURUSD, the Н1 timeframe. The EA is optimized at an interval of 11.01.2014-09.09.2017


Expert Advisor Settings

input int    Stop = 600;  // Stop Loss
input int    Take = 700;  // Take Profit
input int    Slip = 100;  // Slippage
input int    MN   = 123;  // Magic
input double LT   = 0.01; // Lot
input double KL   = 2;    // Lot increase ratio
input double ML   = 10;   // Maximum lot


Features

The cross-platform mode is implemented using preprocessor directives. An example of the Martingale function:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double Lot()
  {
   double lot=LT;
//---  MQL4
#ifdef __MQL4__
   if(OrderSelect(OrdersHistoryTotal()-1,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY))
     {
      if(OrderProfit()>0) lot=LT;
      if(OrderProfit()<0) lot=OrderLots()*KL;
     }
#endif

//---  MQL5
#ifdef __MQL5__
   if(HistorySelect(0,TimeCurrent()))
     {
      double profit=HistoryDealGetDouble(HistoryDealGetTicket(HistoryDealsTotal()-1),DEAL_PROFIT);
      double LastLot=HHistoryDealGetDouble(HistoryDealGetTicket(HistoryDealsTotal()-1),DEAL_VOLUME);
      if(profit>0) lot=LT;
      if(profit<0) lot=LastLot*KL;
     }
#endif

   if(lot>ML)lot=LT;
   return(lot);
  }


Backtests

The МetaТrader 4 terminal:

The МetaТrader 5 terminal:


Tips

  • It is recommended to use this EA only as a basis for your own strategy.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19102

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