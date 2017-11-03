Trading Strategy

After a losing trade, the МТ45 EA opens the next trade with a higher lot.

The first deal is always a Buy operation, after that positions alternate, i.e. buying-selling-buying.

The EA opens positions at the candlestick opening.

After a Stop Loss, the EA increases the lot by KL coefficient until it reaches the maximum value of ML. Then the lot is reset to the initial one, LТ.

EURUSD, the Н1 timeframe. The EA is optimized at an interval of 11.01.2014-09.09.2017





Expert Advisor Settings

input int Stop = 600 ; input int Take = 700 ; input int Slip = 100 ; input int MN = 123 ; input double LT = 0.01 ; input double KL = 2 ; input double ML = 10 ;





Features

The cross-platform mode is implemented using preprocessor directives. An example of the Martingale function:

double Lot() { double lot=LT; #ifdef __MQL4__ if ( OrderSelect ( OrdersHistoryTotal ()- 1 , SELECT_BY_POS , MODE_HISTORY )) { if ( OrderProfit ()> 0 ) lot=LT; if ( OrderProfit ()< 0 ) lot= OrderLots ()*KL; } #endif #ifdef __MQL5__ if ( HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ())) { double profit=HistoryDealGetDouble(HistoryDealGetTicket(HistoryDealsTotal()-1),DEAL_PROFIT); double LastLot=HHistoryDealGetDouble(HistoryDealGetTicket(HistoryDealsTotal()-1),DEAL_VOLUME); if(profit>0) lot=LT; if(profit<0) lot=LastLot*KL; } #endif if (lot>ML)lot=LT; return (lot); }





Backtests

The МetaТrader 4 terminal:

The МetaТrader 5 terminal:





Tips