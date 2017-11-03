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This is a cross-platform МТ45 Expert Advisor - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Trading Strategy
After a losing trade, the МТ45 EA opens the next trade with a higher lot.
The first deal is always a Buy operation, after that positions alternate, i.e. buying-selling-buying.
The EA opens positions at the candlestick opening.
After a Stop Loss, the EA increases the lot by KL coefficient until it reaches the maximum value of ML. Then the lot is reset to the initial one, LТ.
EURUSD, the Н1 timeframe. The EA is optimized at an interval of 11.01.2014-09.09.2017
Expert Advisor Settings
input int Stop = 600; // Stop Loss input int Take = 700; // Take Profit input int Slip = 100; // Slippage input int MN = 123; // Magic input double LT = 0.01; // Lot input double KL = 2; // Lot increase ratio input double ML = 10; // Maximum lot
Features
The cross-platform mode is implemented using preprocessor directives. An example of the Martingale function:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double Lot() { double lot=LT; //--- MQL4 #ifdef __MQL4__ if(OrderSelect(OrdersHistoryTotal()-1,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY)) { if(OrderProfit()>0) lot=LT; if(OrderProfit()<0) lot=OrderLots()*KL; } #endif //--- MQL5 #ifdef __MQL5__ if(HistorySelect(0,TimeCurrent())) { double profit=HistoryDealGetDouble(HistoryDealGetTicket(HistoryDealsTotal()-1),DEAL_PROFIT); double LastLot=HHistoryDealGetDouble(HistoryDealGetTicket(HistoryDealsTotal()-1),DEAL_VOLUME); if(profit>0) lot=LT; if(profit<0) lot=LastLot*KL; } #endif if(lot>ML)lot=LT; return(lot); }
Backtests
The МetaТrader 4 terminal:
The МetaТrader 5 terminal:
Tips
- It is recommended to use this EA only as a basis for your own strategy.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19102
The Expert Advisor trades using the signals of the following indicators: iStdDev (two indicators), iMACD, iCCI, iATR. Moving positions to breakeven.OpenTime
Opening and closing positions at a specified time.
The Expert Advisor trades based on the i-Regr indicator signals.SubWindow
A library for working with chart subwindows.