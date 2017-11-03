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Multi Stochastic - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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Author of the idea: Iurii Tokman, mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

The Expert Advisor allows trading based on the iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator) indicator signals four financial symbols at a time. Symbol names, as well as Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are set in input parameters:

  • Use symbol #1 - allow or prohibit using symbol #1
  • The symbol name #1 - the name of symbol #1
  • Use symbol #2 - allow or prohibit using symbol #2
  • The symbol name #2 - the name of symbol #2
  • Use symbol #3 - allow or prohibit using symbol #3
  • The symbol name #3 - the name of symbol #3
  • Use symbol #4 - allow or prohibit using symbol #4
  • The symbol name #4 - the name of symbol #4
  • Stop Loss (in pips) - Stop Loss value
  • Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit value
  • magic number - Expert Advisor identifier

Multi Stochastic tester

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19119

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