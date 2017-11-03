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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Multi Stochastic - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Author of the idea: Iurii Tokman, mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.
The Expert Advisor allows trading based on the iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator) indicator signals four financial symbols at a time. Symbol names, as well as Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are set in input parameters:
- Use symbol #1 - allow or prohibit using symbol #1
- The symbol name #1 - the name of symbol #1
- Use symbol #2 - allow or prohibit using symbol #2
- The symbol name #2 - the name of symbol #2
- Use symbol #3 - allow or prohibit using symbol #3
- The symbol name #3 - the name of symbol #3
- Use symbol #4 - allow or prohibit using symbol #4
- The symbol name #4 - the name of symbol #4
- Stop Loss (in pips) - Stop Loss value
- Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit value
- magic number - Expert Advisor identifier
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19119
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