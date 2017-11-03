Multi Time Frame Trader

The author of the idea: c0d3, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

The Expert Advisor tracks the signals of the i-Regr indicator on three timeframes M1, M5, H1.

ATTENTION: by default it is assumed that the compiled indicator is available in [data folder]MQL5\Indicators\

The values of the indicator from the H1 timeframe determine the type of position (BUY or SELL) to be opened. In addition, two lower timeframes, M1 and M5, are analyzed: