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Multi Time Frame Trader - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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The author of the idea: c0d3, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.
The Expert Advisor tracks the signals of the i-Regr indicator on three timeframes M1, M5, H1.
The values of the indicator from the H1 timeframe determine the type of position (BUY or SELL) to be opened. In addition, two lower timeframes, M1 and M5, are analyzed:
- To open a BUY position, the price must break the lower indicator line on M1 and M5.
- To open a SELL position, the price must break the upper indicator line on M1 and M5.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19110
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