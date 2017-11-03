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Multi Time Frame Trader - expert for MetaTrader 5

c0d31 | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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The author of the idea: c0d3, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

The Expert Advisor tracks the signals of the i-Regr indicator on three timeframes M1, M5, H1.

ATTENTION: by default it is assumed that the compiled indicator is available in [data folder]MQL5\Indicators\

The values of the indicator from the H1 timeframe determine the type of position (BUY or SELL) to be opened. In addition, two lower timeframes, M1 and M5, are analyzed:

  • To open a BUY position, the price must break the lower indicator line on M1 and M5.
  • To open a SELL position, the price must break the upper indicator line on M1 and M5.

Multi Time Frame Trader

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/19110

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