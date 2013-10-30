Real author:

goldenlion@ukr.net

The indicator displays the support and resistance levels calculated on daily prices.

Support and resistance levels are calculated by the formulas:

P = (daily_high + daily_low + daily_close + daily_close) / 4; R1 = P + P - daily_low;

S1 = P + P - daily_high; R2 = P + daily_high - daily_low;

S2 = P - daily_high + daily_low; R3 = P + P - daily_low - daily_low + daily_high;

S3 = P + P - daily_high - daily_high + daily_low;

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 09.02.2008.





Figure 1. The i4_pivot_v1 indicator