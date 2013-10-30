Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
i4_pivot_v1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 9617
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
goldenlion@ukr.net
The indicator displays the support and resistance levels calculated on daily prices.
Support and resistance levels are calculated by the formulas:
P = (daily_high + daily_low + daily_close + daily_close) / 4;
R1 = P + P - daily_low;
S1 = P + P - daily_high;
R2 = P + daily_high - daily_low;
S2 = P - daily_high + daily_low;
R3 = P + P - daily_low - daily_low + daily_high;
S3 = P + P - daily_high - daily_high + daily_low;
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 09.02.2008.
Figure 1. The i4_pivot_v1 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1902
A semaphore signal indicator using the Commodity Chanel Index oscillator.HVR
An indicator of trend strength.