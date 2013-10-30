CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

i4_pivot_v1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
9617
Rating:
(27)
Published:
Updated:
i4_pivot_v1.mq5 (9.42 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

goldenlion@ukr.net

The indicator displays the support and resistance levels calculated on daily prices.

Support and resistance levels are calculated by the formulas:

P = (daily_high + daily_low + daily_close + daily_close) / 4;

R1 = P + P - daily_low;
S1 = P + P - daily_high;

R2 = P + daily_high - daily_low;
S2 = P - daily_high + daily_low;

R3 = P + P - daily_low - daily_low + daily_high;
S3 = P + P - daily_high - daily_high + daily_low;

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 09.02.2008.

Figure 1. The i4_pivot_v1 indicator

Figure 1. The i4_pivot_v1 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1902

i-PassLevCCI_v.1.3 i-PassLevCCI_v.1.3

A semaphore signal indicator using the Commodity Chanel Index oscillator.

HVR HVR

An indicator of trend strength.

BAT_ATRv1 BAT_ATRv1

The NRTR indicator based on Average True Range technical indicator.

i-SKB-F i-SKB-F

Barishpolts' moving channels on fractals.