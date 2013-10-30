CodeBaseSections
HVR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Real author:

Albert

An indicator of trend strength. The ratio of the price of the current bar to the price of the previous bar is used as the initial data for the calculation.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 10.02.2008.

Figure 1. The HVR indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1899

