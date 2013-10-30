Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
HVR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7079
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Albert
An indicator of trend strength. The ratio of the price of the current bar to the price of the previous bar is used as the initial data for the calculation.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 10.02.2008.
Figure 1. The HVR indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1899
The Commentator indicator analyzes a group of technical indicators and displays information about the current state of the market and trade recommendations.ColorDM_361
A digital momentum in the form of colored characters.
A semaphore signal indicator using the Commodity Chanel Index oscillator.i4_pivot_v1
The indicator displays the support and resistance levels calculated on daily prices.