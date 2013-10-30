CodeBaseSections
BAT_ATRv1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
bat_atrv1.mq5 (10.58 KB) view
Real author:

Team Aphid

The NRTR indicator using the Average True Range technical indicator.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 26.02.2008.

Fig. 1. The BAT_ATRv1 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1904

