BAT_ATRv1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Views:
- 6546
Rating:
-
Published:
Updated:
Real author:
Team Aphid
The NRTR indicator using the Average True Range technical indicator.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 26.02.2008.
Fig. 1. The BAT_ATRv1 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1904
