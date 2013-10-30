Real author:

KimIV

A semaphore signal indicator using the Commodity Chanel Index oscillator.



Signals to enter a position are shown on the chart as corresponding colored arrows. Signals to exit a position are shown as blue diamonds or opposing arrows.



This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 10.02.2008.





Figure 1. The i-PassLevCCI_v.1.3 indicator