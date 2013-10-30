Watch how to download trading robots for free
i-SKB-F - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 7320
-
Real author:
KimIV
Barishpolts' moving channels based on fractals.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 09.02.2008.
Figure 1. The i-SKB-F indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1903
