i-SKB-F - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
7320
(25)
Real author:

KimIV

Barishpolts' moving channels based on fractals.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 09.02.2008.

Figure 1. The i-SKB-F indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1903

