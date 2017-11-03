Multi Arbitration 1.1xx

The EA is only launched on PERIOD_M1 (see the explanation below, parameter Time frame ).

The EA now trades two symbols simultaneously. The second symbol is taken from the ExtArrSymbols static array:

The new parameter Time frame allows optimizing the EA on any chart. The Expert Advisor works when a new bar of the main symbol appears (i.e. the symbol of the chart on which the EA is running):

void OnTick () { static datetime prevtime= 0 ; datetime time_0= iTime ( 0 , m_symbol_one.Name() , InpTimeFrame ); if (time_0==prevtime) return ; prevtime=time_0;

Here the InpTimeFrame variable is our Time frame input. Depending on the Time frame input, we can enable the EA to work on any timeframe!