Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Multi Arbitration 1.1xx - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6562
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
A further development of Multi Arbitration 1.000.
Difference from 1.000:
-
The EA is only launched on PERIOD_M1 (see the explanation below, parameter Time frame).
-
The EA now trades two symbols simultaneously. The second symbol is taken from the ExtArrSymbols static array:
string ExtArrSymbols[20]= { "EURUSD","GBPUSD","USDCHF","USDJPY","USDCAD", "AUDUSD","AUDNZD","AUDCAD","AUDCHF","AUDJPY", "CHFJPY","EURGBP","EURAUD","EURCHF","EURJPY", "EURNZD","EURCAD","GBPCHF","GBPJPY","CADCHF" }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit()
-
Position opening principle has changed:
- Now, a new BUY position can only be opened when the current price is below the lowest BUY position.
- A new SELL position can only be opened when the current price is above the highest SELL position.
-
The new parameter Time frame allows optimizing the EA on any chart. The Expert Advisor works when a new bar of the main symbol appears (i.e. the symbol of the chart on which the EA is running):
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- we work only at the time of the birth of new bar static datetime prevtime=0; datetime time_0=iTime(0,m_symbol_one.Name(),InpTimeFrame); if(time_0==prevtime) return; prevtime=time_0;
Here the InpTimeFrame variable is our Time frame input. Depending on the Time frame input, we can enable the EA to work on any timeframe!
Testing results on EURUSD:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18751
The Paramon indicator with a color filling of the channel.Exp_Omni_Trend
A trading system based on the Omni_Trend indicator signals.
A channel based on peaks and troughs of ZigZagOnParabolic.AFStar
A semaphore signal indicator.