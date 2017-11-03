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Experts

Multi Arbitration 1.1xx - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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A further development of Multi Arbitration 1.000.

Difference from 1.000:

  • The EA is only launched on PERIOD_M1 (see the explanation below, parameter Time frame).

  • The EA now trades two symbols simultaneously. The second symbol is taken from the ExtArrSymbols static array:

    string         ExtArrSymbols[20]=
  {
   "EURUSD","GBPUSD","USDCHF","USDJPY","USDCAD",
   "AUDUSD","AUDNZD","AUDCAD","AUDCHF","AUDJPY",
   "CHFJPY","EURGBP","EURAUD","EURCHF","EURJPY",
   "EURNZD","EURCAD","GBPCHF","GBPJPY","CADCHF"
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()

  • Position opening principle has changed:

    • Now, a new BUY position can only be opened when the current price is below the lowest BUY position.
    • A new SELL position can only be opened when the current price is above the highest SELL position.

    Multi Arbitration 1.1xx

  • The new parameter Time frame allows optimizing the EA on any chart. The Expert Advisor works when a new bar of the main symbol appears (i.e. the symbol of the chart on which the EA is running):

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//--- we work only at the time of the birth of new bar
   static datetime prevtime=0;
   datetime time_0=iTime(0,m_symbol_one.Name(),InpTimeFrame);
   if(time_0==prevtime)
      return;
   prevtime=time_0;

    Here the InpTimeFrame variable is our Time frame input. Depending on the Time frame input, we can enable the EA to work on any timeframe!

    • Testing results on EURUSD:

    Multi Arbitration 1.1xx test

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18751

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