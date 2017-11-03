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Experts

Exp_Omni_Trend - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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5939
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Published:
\MQL5\Include\
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (185.34 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
Omni_Trend.mq5 (22.1 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
Exp_Omni_Trend.mq5 (14.67 KB) view
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A trading system based on the Omni_Trend indicator signals. A signal is formed at the close of a bar if a large colored indicator dot has appeared.

The Expert Advisor uses the compiled indicator file Omni_Trend.ex5 for operation. Save it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit during position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default input parameters of the Expert Advisor were used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit were not used during testing.

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2015 on EURJPY H12:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18749

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