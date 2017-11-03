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Indicators

ZigZagOnParabolic_channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author: EarnForex

A channel based on peaks and troughs of the ZigZagOnParabolic indicator.

Fig. 1. The ZigZagOnParabolic_channel indicator

Fig. 1. The ZigZagOnParabolic_channel indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18752

Multi Arbitration 1.1xx Multi Arbitration 1.1xx

Buy a security (open BUY positions) at a lower price, sell (open SELL positions) at a higher price.

ParTest ParTest

The Paramon indicator with a color filling of the channel.

AFStar AFStar

A semaphore signal indicator.

Stop Loss Take Profit Stop Loss Take Profit

If a trade is closed by Stop loss, the volume is doubled; if by Take profit the minimum volume is used. OnTradeTransaction is used to determine whether a trade was performed after the activation of Stop loss or Take profit.