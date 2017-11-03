CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

AFStar - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6523
Rating:
(21)
Published:
AFStar.mq5 (21.6 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author: Forex-Experts

A semaphore signal indicator.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 15.10.2007.

Fig. 1. The AFStar indicator

Fig. 1. The AFStar indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18754

ZigZagOnParabolic_channel ZigZagOnParabolic_channel

A channel based on peaks and troughs of ZigZagOnParabolic.

Multi Arbitration 1.1xx Multi Arbitration 1.1xx

Buy a security (open BUY positions) at a lower price, sell (open SELL positions) at a higher price.

Stop Loss Take Profit Stop Loss Take Profit

If a trade is closed by Stop loss, the volume is doubled; if by Take profit the minimum volume is used. OnTradeTransaction is used to determine whether a trade was performed after the activation of Stop loss or Take profit.

ColorFisher_m11 ColorFisher_m11

Oscillator using inverse Fisher Transform.