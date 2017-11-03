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AFStar - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Forex-Experts
A semaphore signal indicator.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 15.10.2007.
Fig. 1. The AFStar indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18754
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