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Indicators

ParTest - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Published:
ParTest.mq5 (27.21 KB) view
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Real author: Danilla

The Paramon indicator with a color filling of the channel.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 17.10.2007.

Fig. 1. The ParTest indicator

Fig. 1. The ParTest indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18750

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