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ParTest - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Danilla
The Paramon indicator with a color filling of the channel.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 17.10.2007.
Fig. 1. The ParTest indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18750
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