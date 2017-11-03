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Multi Arbitration 1.000 - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Buy a security (open BUY positions) at a lower price, sell (open SELL positions) at a higher price.
In version 1.000, the Expert Advisor only trades one symbol (the "Symbol" parameter in input parameters).
Basic position opening principle:
- If the profit of all BUY positions is less than the profit of all SELL positions, we can conclude that the current trend is downward, and open SELL.
- If the profit of all SELL positions is less than the profit of all BUY positions, we can conclude that the current trend is upward, and open BUY.
if(profit_buys<profit_sells) // trend down m_trade.Buy(m_symbol.LotsMin(),m_symbol.Name()); else if(profit_sells<profit_buys) // trend up m_trade.Sell(m_symbol.LotsMin(),m_symbol.Name()); else if(profit_buys==0.0 && profit_sells==0.0) m_trade.Buy(m_symbol.LotsMin(),m_symbol.Name());
Testing results on EURUSD, H4:
During long-term trends, deposit load greatly increases. This problem has not been solved yet.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18739
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