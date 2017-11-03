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Experts

Multi Arbitration 1.000 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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Buy a security (open BUY positions) at a lower price, sell (open SELL positions) at a higher price.

In version 1.000, the Expert Advisor only trades one symbol (the "Symbol" parameter in input parameters).

Basic position opening principle:

  • If the profit of all BUY positions is less than the profit of all SELL positions, we can conclude that the current trend is downward, and open SELL.
  • If the profit of all SELL positions is less than the profit of all BUY positions, we can conclude that the current trend is upward, and open BUY.
      if(profit_buys<profit_sells) // trend down
         m_trade.Buy(m_symbol.LotsMin(),m_symbol.Name());
      else if(profit_sells<profit_buys) // trend up
      m_trade.Sell(m_symbol.LotsMin(),m_symbol.Name());
      else if(profit_buys==0.0 && profit_sells==0.0)
         m_trade.Buy(m_symbol.LotsMin(),m_symbol.Name());

Testing results on EURUSD, H4:

Multi Arbitration 1.000

During long-term trends, deposit load greatly increases. This problem has not been solved yet.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18739

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