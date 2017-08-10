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IStochastic_Trading - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
5970
Rating:
(24)
Published:
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Author of the idea is Andrey, the author of the MQL5 code is barabashkakvn.

The Expert Advisor trades based on signals generated by Stochastic Oscillator. Averaging. A limited number of positions. Trailing.

Inputs:

  • Lots
  • Take Profit
  • Stop Loss (in pips)
  • Trailing Stop (in pips) (if "0" the parameter is off)
  • Max Positions (if "0" the parameter is off)
  • Gap
  • K-period (number of bars for calculations)
  • D-period (period of first smoothing)
  • final smoothing
  • zoneBUY
  • zoneSELL

A Sell position is opened when the main Stochastic line is below the signal Stochastic line on the bar with index "1", while the signal line of the Stochastic oscillator is above "zoneSELL":

IStochastic_Trading sell

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18584

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