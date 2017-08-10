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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
KiS_max_min_Avg - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: KCBT
A redrawing channel with a colored background. The middle line of the channel is colored in accordance with the active market trend.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 11.10.2007.
Fig.1 Indicator KiS_max_min_Avg
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18567
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