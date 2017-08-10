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Indicators

KiS_max_min_Avg - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author: KCBT

A redrawing channel with a colored background. The middle line of the channel is colored in accordance with the active market trend.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 11.10.2007.

Fig.1 Indicator KiS_max_min_Avg

Fig.1 Indicator KiS_max_min_Avg

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18567

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