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Indicators

EveningStarStatistics - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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The indicator shows the statistics of the "Evening Star" pattern.

 A visualization of the number of "EveningStar" patterns found on the current symbol and timeframe, in the specified time period. The CGraphic, CCurve and CAxis classes are used in the indicator.

EveningStarStatistics

Useful links: the  EveningStar indicator, the  EveningStar Expert Advisor

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18571

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