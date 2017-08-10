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EveningStarStatistics - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator shows the statistics of the "Evening Star" pattern.
A visualization of the number of "EveningStar" patterns found on the current symbol and timeframe, in the specified time period. The CGraphic, CCurve and CAxis classes are used in the indicator.
Useful links: the EveningStar indicator, the EveningStar Expert Advisor
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18571
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