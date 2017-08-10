Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Boa_ZigZag - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7362
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real: mandor
ZigZag with unusual properties (you can set the length when drawing the indicator).
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base on 9.10.2007.
Fig. 1. The Boa_ZigZag indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18546
Color_PEMA_Digit_HTF
The Color_PEMA_Digit indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.Color_QEMA_Digit_HTF
The Color_QEMA_Digit indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
KiS_max_min_Avg
A redrawing channel with a colored background.EveningStarStatistics
The indicator shows the statistics of the "Evening Star" pattern.