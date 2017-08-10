CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Boa_ZigZag - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7362
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Boa_ZigZag.mq5 (11.33 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real: mandor

ZigZag with unusual properties (you can set the length when drawing the indicator).

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base on 9.10.2007.

Fig. 1. The Boa_ZigZag indicator


Fig. 1. The Boa_ZigZag indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18546

Color_PEMA_Digit_HTF Color_PEMA_Digit_HTF

The Color_PEMA_Digit indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Color_QEMA_Digit_HTF Color_QEMA_Digit_HTF

The Color_QEMA_Digit indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

KiS_max_min_Avg KiS_max_min_Avg

A redrawing channel with a colored background.

EveningStarStatistics EveningStarStatistics

The indicator shows the statistics of the "Evening Star" pattern.