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Indicators

EveningStar - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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Published:
EveningStar.mq5 (10.2 KB) view
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The indicator shows the "Evening Star" pattern:

Indicator Evening Star

It provides flexible settings for the pattern.

The "Gap" setup:

Evening Star Gap

The "Candle 2 type" setup:

Evening Star Candle 2 type

The "Candle sizes" setup:

Evening Star Candle sizes

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18500

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