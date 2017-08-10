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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
EveningStar - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator shows the "Evening Star" pattern:
It provides flexible settings for the pattern.
The "Gap" setup:
The "Candle 2 type" setup:
The "Candle sizes" setup:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18500
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