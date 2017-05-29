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Indicators

RBVI_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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The RBVI indicator (Relative Broker Vigor Index) implemented as a colored histogram. Three histogram coloring variants are possible:

  1. Gray means the flat market;
  2. Blue indicates a moderate or slow trend in the market;
  3. Yellow indicates that there is a very strong trend in the market.

Fig1. The RBVI_Histogram indicator

Fig1. The RBVI_Histogram indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18203

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