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RBVI_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The RBVI indicator (Relative Broker Vigor Index) implemented as a colored histogram. Three histogram coloring variants are possible:
- Gray means the flat market;
- Blue indicates a moderate or slow trend in the market;
- Yellow indicates that there is a very strong trend in the market.
Fig1. The RBVI_Histogram indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18203
The RBVI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters.PercentageCrossoverChannel_Cloud
The channel is based on a percentage price deviation. It is implemented with a color background filling. The channel width is controlled by the percentage deviation.
The oscillator is drawn as a colored histogram based on the difference between the Close price and the iSAR indicator, expressed in points.Vector
An Expert Advisor for 4 currency pairs, including EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF and USDJPY. It is based on four-hour moving averages.