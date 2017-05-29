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Indicators

OscSAR_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author: LeMan

The oscillator is drawn as a colored histogram based on the difference between the Close price and the iSAR indicator, expressed in points.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 24.08.2010.

Fig.1 Indicator OscSAR_Histogram

Fig.1 Indicator OscSAR_Histogram

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18204

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