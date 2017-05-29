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OscSAR_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: LeMan
The oscillator is drawn as a colored histogram based on the difference between the Close price and the iSAR indicator, expressed in points.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 24.08.2010.
Fig.1 Indicator OscSAR_Histogram
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18204
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