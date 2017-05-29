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Indicators

PercentageCrossoverChannel_Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author: Vic2008

The channel is based on a percentage price deviation. It is implemented with a color background filling. The channel width is controlled by the percentage deviation.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 07.09.2010.

Fir.1 PercentageCrossoverChannel_Cloud

Fir.1 PercentageCrossoverChannel_Cloud

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18199

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