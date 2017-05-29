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PercentageCrossoverChannel_Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Vic2008
The channel is based on a percentage price deviation. It is implemented with a color background filling. The channel width is controlled by the percentage deviation.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 07.09.2010.
Fir.1 PercentageCrossoverChannel_Cloud
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18199
Two colored filled rectangles with the display of channel levels. The rectangles are drawn between the values of two channels on one bar of any timeframe of the GRFLeadingEdge indicator.PercentageCrossoverChannel_System
The indicator implements a breakthrough system using the PercentageCrossoverChannel channel.
The RBVI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters.RBVI_Histogram
The RBVI indicator (Relative Broker Vigor Index) implemented as a colored histogram.