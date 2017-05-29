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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Vector - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 6921
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author of the idea — Anton, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
An Expert Advisor for 4 currency pairs, including EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF and USDJPY. It is based on four-hour moving averages.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18251
OscSAR_Histogram
The oscillator is drawn as a colored histogram based on the difference between the Close price and the iSAR indicator, expressed in points.RBVI_Histogram
The RBVI indicator (Relative Broker Vigor Index) implemented as a colored histogram.
RSI and Bollinger Bands
A trading strategy based on RSI and Bollinger Bands.All information about the symbol
All information about the current symbol (information from the CSymbolInfo class object is used) represented as a dialog panel.