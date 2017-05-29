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Vector - expert for MetaTrader 5

bfe2006 | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
6921
Rating:
(30)
Published:
Updated:
Vector.mq5 (35.19 KB) view
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Author of the idea — Antonauthor of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn

An Expert Advisor for 4 currency pairs, including EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF and USDJPY. It is based on four-hour moving averages.

Vector

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18251

OscSAR_Histogram OscSAR_Histogram

The oscillator is drawn as a colored histogram based on the difference between the Close price and the iSAR indicator, expressed in points.

RBVI_Histogram RBVI_Histogram

The RBVI indicator (Relative Broker Vigor Index) implemented as a colored histogram.

RSI and Bollinger Bands RSI and Bollinger Bands

A trading strategy based on RSI and Bollinger Bands.

All information about the symbol All information about the symbol

All information about the current symbol (information from the CSymbolInfo class object is used) represented as a dialog panel.