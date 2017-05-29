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Indicators

RBVI_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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RBVI.mq5 (13.84 KB) view
RBVI_HTF.mq5 (17.02 KB) view
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The RBVI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, add the compiled RBVI.mq5 indicator file to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig1. The RBVI_HTF indicator

Fig1. The RBVI_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18202

PercentageCrossoverChannel_Cloud PercentageCrossoverChannel_Cloud

The channel is based on a percentage price deviation. It is implemented with a color background filling. The channel width is controlled by the percentage deviation.

GRFLeadingEdger_Pivot_HTF GRFLeadingEdger_Pivot_HTF

Two colored filled rectangles with the display of channel levels. The rectangles are drawn between the values ​​of two channels on one bar of any timeframe of the GRFLeadingEdge indicator.

RBVI_Histogram RBVI_Histogram

The RBVI indicator (Relative Broker Vigor Index) implemented as a colored histogram.

OscSAR_Histogram OscSAR_Histogram

The oscillator is drawn as a colored histogram based on the difference between the Close price and the iSAR indicator, expressed in points.