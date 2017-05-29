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RBVI_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The RBVI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, add the compiled RBVI.mq5 indicator file to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig1. The RBVI_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18202
The channel is based on a percentage price deviation. It is implemented with a color background filling. The channel width is controlled by the percentage deviation.GRFLeadingEdger_Pivot_HTF
Two colored filled rectangles with the display of channel levels. The rectangles are drawn between the values of two channels on one bar of any timeframe of the GRFLeadingEdge indicator.
The RBVI indicator (Relative Broker Vigor Index) implemented as a colored histogram.OscSAR_Histogram
The oscillator is drawn as a colored histogram based on the difference between the Close price and the iSAR indicator, expressed in points.