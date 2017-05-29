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Indicators

GRFLeadingEdger_Pivot_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Two colored filled rectangles with the display of channel levels. The rectangles are drawn between the values ​​of two channels on one bar of any timeframe of the GRFLeadingEdge indicator.

Indicator input parameters:

//+--------------------------------------------+
//|  Indicator input parameters                |
//+--------------------------------------------+
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;              // Chart period
input string Symbols_Sirname="GRFLeadingEdger_Pivot_";  // Name for the indicator labels
input uint Samples=60;
input int  LookAhead=0;
input double StdLevel1=2.0;
input double  StdLevel2=4.0;
input color Up_Color=clrSpringGreen;                    // The color of the upper band of the indicator
input color Dn_Color=clrYellow;                         // The color of the lower band of the indicator
input uint SignalBar=0;                                 // Bar index to get the indicator values
input uint SignalLen=40;                                // The length of the indicator bands
//---- Colors of price labels
input color  Middle_color=clrBlue;
input color  Upper_color1=clrMediumSeaGreen;
input color  Lower_color1=clrRed;
input color  Upper_color2=clrDodgerBlue;
input color  Lower_color2=clrMagenta;

The indicator requires GRFLeadingEdge.mq5 indicator file. Save it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig1. GRFLeadingEdger_Pivot_HTF

Fig1. GRFLeadingEdger_Pivot_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18196

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