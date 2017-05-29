Two colored filled rectangles with the display of channel levels. The rectangles are drawn between the values ​​of two channels on one bar of any timeframe of the GRFLeadingEdge indicator.

Indicator input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ; input string Symbols_Sirname= "GRFLeadingEdger_Pivot_" ; input uint Samples= 60 ; input int LookAhead= 0 ; input double StdLevel1= 2.0 ; input double StdLevel2= 4.0 ; input color Up_Color= clrSpringGreen ; input color Dn_Color= clrYellow ; input uint SignalBar= 0 ; input uint SignalLen= 40 ; input color Middle_color= clrBlue ; input color Upper_color1= clrMediumSeaGreen ; input color Lower_color1= clrRed ; input color Upper_color2= clrDodgerBlue ; input color Lower_color2= clrMagenta ;

The indicator requires GRFLeadingEdge.mq5 indicator file. Save it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig1. GRFLeadingEdger_Pivot_HTF