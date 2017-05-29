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PercentageCrossoverChannel_System - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Vic2008
The indicator implements a breakthrough system using the PercentageCrossoverChannel channel.
When price exits the gray channel, the candlestick color changes to the color corresponding to trend direction. Blue for the growth of a financial asset, pink color for its fall. Bright colors denote coincidence of trend direction and direction of a candlestick. Dark colors correspond to the situation when the direction of a candlestick is opposite to trend.
Fig1. PercentageCrossoverChannel_System
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18195
A Moving indicator that does not use averaging in its code.RiskSpread
The indicator draws a color filled channel at a distance from the current price, which is equal to the current spread multiplied by ten.
Two colored filled rectangles with the display of channel levels. The rectangles are drawn between the values of two channels on one bar of any timeframe of the GRFLeadingEdge indicator.PercentageCrossoverChannel_Cloud
The channel is based on a percentage price deviation. It is implemented with a color background filling. The channel width is controlled by the percentage deviation.