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Indicators

PercentageCrossoverChannel_System - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author: Vic2008

The indicator implements a breakthrough system using the PercentageCrossoverChannel channel.

When price exits the gray channel, the candlestick color changes to the color corresponding to trend direction. Blue for the growth of a financial asset, pink color for its fall. Bright colors denote coincidence of trend direction and direction of a candlestick. Dark colors correspond to the situation when the direction of a candlestick is opposite to trend.

Fig1. PercentageCrossoverChannel_System

Fig1. PercentageCrossoverChannel_System

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18195

PercentageCrossover PercentageCrossover

A Moving indicator that does not use averaging in its code.

RiskSpread RiskSpread

The indicator draws a color filled channel at a distance from the current price, which is equal to the current spread multiplied by ten.

GRFLeadingEdger_Pivot_HTF GRFLeadingEdger_Pivot_HTF

Two colored filled rectangles with the display of channel levels. The rectangles are drawn between the values ​​of two channels on one bar of any timeframe of the GRFLeadingEdge indicator.

PercentageCrossoverChannel_Cloud PercentageCrossoverChannel_Cloud

The channel is based on a percentage price deviation. It is implemented with a color background filling. The channel width is controlled by the percentage deviation.