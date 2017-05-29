Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
PercentageCrossover - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8716
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author: Vic2008
A Moving indicator that does not use averaging in its code.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 07.09.2010.
Fig.1 The PercentageCrossover indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18194
The indicator draws a color filled channel at a distance from the current price, which is equal to the current spread multiplied by ten.Move Trend line
The script finds on the chart all OBJ_TREND (trendline) objects and moves the line to the specified date with the specified price shift.
The indicator implements a breakthrough system using the PercentageCrossoverChannel channel.GRFLeadingEdger_Pivot_HTF
Two colored filled rectangles with the display of channel levels. The rectangles are drawn between the values of two channels on one bar of any timeframe of the GRFLeadingEdge indicator.