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Indicators

PercentageCrossover - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author: Vic2008

A Moving indicator that does not use averaging in its code.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 07.09.2010.

Fig.1 The PercentageCrossover indicator

Fig.1 The PercentageCrossover indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18194

RiskSpread RiskSpread

The indicator draws a color filled channel at a distance from the current price, which is equal to the current spread multiplied by ten.

Move Trend line Move Trend line

The script finds on the chart all OBJ_TREND (trendline) objects and moves the line to the specified date with the specified price shift.

PercentageCrossoverChannel_System PercentageCrossoverChannel_System

The indicator implements a breakthrough system using the PercentageCrossoverChannel channel.

GRFLeadingEdger_Pivot_HTF GRFLeadingEdger_Pivot_HTF

Two colored filled rectangles with the display of channel levels. The rectangles are drawn between the values ​​of two channels on one bar of any timeframe of the GRFLeadingEdge indicator.