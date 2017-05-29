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Indicators

RiskSpread - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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RiskSpread.mq5 (10.03 KB) view
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Real author: VadimVP

The indicator draws a color filled channel at a distance from the current price, which is equal to the current spread multiplied by ten.

In other words, the indicator draws an area, trading inside which would most likely bring loss. It is especially useful for currency pairs with huge spread values.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 22.11.2010.

Fig.1 The RiskSpread indicator

Fig.1 The RiskSpread indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18191

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