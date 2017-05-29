Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
RiskSpread - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7397
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author: VadimVP
The indicator draws a color filled channel at a distance from the current price, which is equal to the current spread multiplied by ten.
In other words, the indicator draws an area, trading inside which would most likely bring loss. It is especially useful for currency pairs with huge spread values.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 22.11.2010.
Fig.1 The RiskSpread indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18191
The script finds on the chart all OBJ_TREND (trendline) objects and moves the line to the specified date with the specified price shift.XMA_Keltner_Pivot_HTF
Two colored filled rectangles with the display of channel levels. The rectangles are drawn between the values of two Keltner channels on one bar of any timeframe of the XMA_KLx5_Cloud indicator.
A Moving indicator that does not use averaging in its code.PercentageCrossoverChannel_System
The indicator implements a breakthrough system using the PercentageCrossoverChannel channel.