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Indicators

XMA_BB_Pivot_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
XMA_BBx5_Cloud.mq5 (13.66 KB) view
XMA_BB_Pivot_HTF.mq5 (29.99 KB) view
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Two colored filled rectangles with the display of channel levels. The rectangles are drawn between the values ​​of two Bollinger channels on one bar of any timeframe of the XMA_BBx5_Cloud indicator.

Indicator input parameters:

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+ 
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;// Chart period
input Smooth_Method XMA_Method=MODE_SMA_; //Averaging method
input uint XLength=100; //Depth of averaging                    
input int XPhase=15; //First averaging parameter,
3//---- for JJMA within the range of -100 ... +100, it influences the quality of the transition process;
//---- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period
input double BandsDeviation1=2.0; //Deviation 1
input double BandsDeviation2=4.0; //Deviation 2
input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_;//Price constant
input int Shift=0; // Horizontal indicator shift in bars
input int PriceShift=0; // Vertical indicator shift in points
//---- Colors of price labels
input color  Middle_color=clrBlue;
input color  Upper_color1=clrMediumSeaGreen;
input color  Lower_color1=clrRed;
input color  Upper_color2=clrDodgerBlue;
input color  Lower_color2=clrMagenta;

The indicator requires XMA_BBx5_Cloud.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig1. The XMA_BB_Pivot_HTF indicator

Fig1. The XMA_BB_Pivot_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18165

Statistics Statistics

Analyzes bars whose opening time (hour and minute) is equal to the current bar opening time.

Exp_Kolier_SuperTrend_X2 Exp_Kolier_SuperTrend_X2

This is a trend trading system based on the signals of two Kolier_SuperTrend indicators.

XMA_KLx5_Cloud XMA_KLx5_Cloud

Two Keltner channels based on one moving average, drawn as a colored cloud, with the display of the last values as price labels.

XMA_Keltner_Pivot_HTF XMA_Keltner_Pivot_HTF

Two colored filled rectangles with the display of channel levels. The rectangles are drawn between the values ​​of two Keltner channels on one bar of any timeframe of the XMA_KLx5_Cloud indicator.