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XMA_BB_Pivot_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Two colored filled rectangles with the display of channel levels. The rectangles are drawn between the values of two Bollinger channels on one bar of any timeframe of the XMA_BBx5_Cloud indicator.
Indicator input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;// Chart period input Smooth_Method XMA_Method=MODE_SMA_; //Averaging method input uint XLength=100; //Depth of averaging input int XPhase=15; //First averaging parameter, 3//---- for JJMA within the range of -100 ... +100, it influences the quality of the transition process; //---- for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period input double BandsDeviation1=2.0; //Deviation 1 input double BandsDeviation2=4.0; //Deviation 2 input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_;//Price constant input int Shift=0; // Horizontal indicator shift in bars input int PriceShift=0; // Vertical indicator shift in points //---- Colors of price labels input color Middle_color=clrBlue; input color Upper_color1=clrMediumSeaGreen; input color Lower_color1=clrRed; input color Upper_color2=clrDodgerBlue; input color Lower_color2=clrMagenta;
The indicator requires XMA_BBx5_Cloud.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig1. The XMA_BB_Pivot_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18165
Analyzes bars whose opening time (hour and minute) is equal to the current bar opening time.Exp_Kolier_SuperTrend_X2
This is a trend trading system based on the signals of two Kolier_SuperTrend indicators.
Two Keltner channels based on one moving average, drawn as a colored cloud, with the display of the last values as price labels.XMA_Keltner_Pivot_HTF
Two colored filled rectangles with the display of channel levels. The rectangles are drawn between the values of two Keltner channels on one bar of any timeframe of the XMA_KLx5_Cloud indicator.