Two colored filled rectangles with the display of channel levels. The rectangles are drawn between the values ​​of two Bollinger channels on one bar of any timeframe of the XMA_BBx5_Cloud indicator.

Indicator input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ; input Smooth_Method XMA_Method=MODE_SMA_; input uint XLength= 100 ; input int XPhase= 15 ; input double BandsDeviation1= 2.0 ; input double BandsDeviation2= 4.0 ; input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_; input int Shift= 0 ; input int PriceShift= 0 ; input color Middle_color= clrBlue ; input color Upper_color1= clrMediumSeaGreen ; input color Lower_color1= clrRed ; input color Upper_color2= clrDodgerBlue ; input color Lower_color2= clrMagenta ;

The indicator requires XMA_BBx5_Cloud.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig1. The XMA_BB_Pivot_HTF indicator