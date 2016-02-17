CodeBaseSections
XMA_BBx5_Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
xma_bbx5_cloud.mq5 (13.52 KB) view
Two Bollinger Bands channels based on one moving average, drawn as a colored cloud, with the display of the last values as price labels.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Figure 1. The XMA_BBx5_Cloud indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14841

XMA_BBx5 XMA_BBx5

Two Bollinger Bands channels based on one moving average, with the display of the last values as price labels.

XMA_BBx3 XMA_BBx3

Bollinger Bands channel with the display of the last values as price labels.

MACD with Histogram MACD with Histogram

Moving Average Convergence/Divergence with Histogram. Based on MACD.mq5.

MQL5 WIZARD - DIDI Index Trade Signal MQL5 WIZARD - DIDI Index Trade Signal

Signal based on the indicator developed by the Brazilian analyst Odir Aguiar (Didi).