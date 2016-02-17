Two Bollinger Bands channels based on one moving average, drawn as a colored cloud, with the display of the last values as price labels.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Figure 1. The XMA_BBx5_Cloud indicator