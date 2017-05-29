Two colored filled rectangles with the display of channel levels. The rectangles are drawn between the values ​​of two Keltner channels on one bar of any timeframe of the XMA_KLx5_Cloud indicator.

Indicator input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ; input string Symbols_Sirname= "XMA_Keltner_Pivot_" ; input Smooth_Method XMA_Method=MODE_SMA_; input uint XLength= 100 ; input int XPhase= 15 ; input double Ratio1= 1.0 ; input double Ratio2= 3.0 ; input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_; input color Up_Color= clrSkyBlue ; input color Middle_Color= clrGray ; input color Dn_Color= clrHotPink ; input uint SignalBar= 0 ; input uint SignalLen= 40 ; input color Middle_color= clrBlue ; input color Upper_color1= clrMediumSeaGreen ; input color Lower_color1= clrRed ; input color Upper_color2= clrDodgerBlue ; input color Lower_color2= clrMagenta ;

The indicator requires XMA_KLx5_Cloud.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig1. The XMA_Keltner_Pivot_HTF indicator