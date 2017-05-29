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XMA_KLx5_Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Two Keltner channels based on one moving average, drawn as a colored cloud, with the display of the last values as price labels.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.
Fig1. The XMA_KLx5_Cloud indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18168
Two colored filled rectangles with the display of channel levels. The rectangles are drawn between the values of two Bollinger channels on one bar of any timeframe of the XMA_BBx5_Cloud indicator.Statistics
Analyzes bars whose opening time (hour and minute) is equal to the current bar opening time.
Two colored filled rectangles with the display of channel levels. The rectangles are drawn between the values of two Keltner channels on one bar of any timeframe of the XMA_KLx5_Cloud indicator.Move Trend line
The script finds on the chart all OBJ_TREND (trendline) objects and moves the line to the specified date with the specified price shift.