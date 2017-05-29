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Indicators

XMA_KLx5_Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
XMA_KLx5_Cloud.mq5 (28.16 KB) view
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Two Keltner channels based on one moving average, drawn as a colored cloud, with the display of the last values as price labels.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.

Fig1. The XMA_KLx5_Cloud indicator

Fig1. The XMA_KLx5_Cloud indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18168

XMA_BB_Pivot_HTF XMA_BB_Pivot_HTF

Two colored filled rectangles with the display of channel levels. The rectangles are drawn between the values ​​of two Bollinger channels on one bar of any timeframe of the XMA_BBx5_Cloud indicator.

Statistics Statistics

Analyzes bars whose opening time (hour and minute) is equal to the current bar opening time.

XMA_Keltner_Pivot_HTF XMA_Keltner_Pivot_HTF

Two colored filled rectangles with the display of channel levels. The rectangles are drawn between the values ​​of two Keltner channels on one bar of any timeframe of the XMA_KLx5_Cloud indicator.

Move Trend line Move Trend line

The script finds on the chart all OBJ_TREND (trendline) objects and moves the line to the specified date with the specified price shift.