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Experts

Statistics - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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Statistics.mq5 (24.35 KB) view
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Analyzes bars whose opening time (hour and minute) is equal to the current bar opening time. Lit increase, if the previous trade was closed with a loss. Closing (forced) on a new bar.

Lot increased in OnTradeTransaction — the EA catches deals with the "market exit type". If the deal is profitable, the initial lot value is used (the "Lots" parameter). If the deal is losing, the lot is increased.

Stop Loss. OnTradeTransaction.

Inputs:

  • Min Candle Height ("0" -> the parameter is disabled)
  • Lots
  • Stop Loss (in pips)
  • Days of History

The EA searches for "Days of History" number of days. If the size of the found bullish bars exceeds the size of the found bearish bars, we open a Buy position. If opposite, open Sell.

Statistics

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18164

Exp_Kolier_SuperTrend_X2 Exp_Kolier_SuperTrend_X2

This is a trend trading system based on the signals of two Kolier_SuperTrend indicators.

SHA512 + HMAC SHA512 + HMAC

Many traders are interested in native work with the BTC-e exchange directly from MetaTrader. In the exchange API, it is necessary to send data with the confirmation of parameters validity through HMAC-SHA512. The algorithm of SHA512 and HMAC calculation is implemented in this class.

XMA_BB_Pivot_HTF XMA_BB_Pivot_HTF

Two colored filled rectangles with the display of channel levels. The rectangles are drawn between the values ​​of two Bollinger channels on one bar of any timeframe of the XMA_BBx5_Cloud indicator.

XMA_KLx5_Cloud XMA_KLx5_Cloud

Two Keltner channels based on one moving average, drawn as a colored cloud, with the display of the last values as price labels.