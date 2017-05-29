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Statistics - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Analyzes bars whose opening time (hour and minute) is equal to the current bar opening time. Lit increase, if the previous trade was closed with a loss. Closing (forced) on a new bar.
Lot increased in OnTradeTransaction — the EA catches deals with the "market exit type". If the deal is profitable, the initial lot value is used (the "Lots" parameter). If the deal is losing, the lot is increased.
Stop Loss. OnTradeTransaction.
Inputs:
- Min Candle Height ("0" -> the parameter is disabled)
- Lots
- Stop Loss (in pips)
- Days of History
The EA searches for "Days of History" number of days. If the size of the found bullish bars exceeds the size of the found bearish bars, we open a Buy position. If opposite, open Sell.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18164
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