Statistics

Analyzes bars whose opening time (hour and minute) is equal to the current bar opening time. Lit increase, if the previous trade was closed with a loss. Closing (forced) on a new bar.

Lot increased in OnTradeTransaction — the EA catches deals with the "market exit type". If the deal is profitable, the initial lot value is used (the "Lots" parameter). If the deal is losing, the lot is increased.

Stop Loss. OnTradeTransaction.

Inputs:

Min Candle Height ("0" -> the parameter is disabled)

Lots

Stop Loss (in pips)

Days of History