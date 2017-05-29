The Exp_Kolier_SuperTrend_X2 trend trading system based on the signals from two Kolier_SuperTrend indicators. The first indicator determines the direction of the slow trend based on the line color. The second indicator determines the moment for opening a trade, when the line color changes. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if two conditions are met:

Signals of the fast and slow trend match; Direction of the fast trend has changed.

Expert Advisor input parameters:

input string Trade= "Trade management" ; input double MM= 0.1 ; input MarginMode MMMode=LOT; input uint StopLoss_= 1000 ; input uint TakeProfit_= 2000 ; input string MustTrade= "Trade permissions" ; input int Deviation_= 10 ; input bool BuyPosOpen= true ; input bool SellPosOpen= true ; input string Filter= "SLOW TREND PARAMETERS" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H6 ; input Mode TrendMode=NewWay; input uint ATR_Period= 10 ; input double ATR_Multiplier= 3.0 ; input uint SignalBar= 1 ; input bool BuyPosClose= true ; input bool SellPosClose= true ; input string Input= "ENTRY PARAMETERS" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame_= PERIOD_M30 ; input Mode TrendMode_=NewWay; input uint ATR_Period_= 10 ; input double ATR_Multiplier_= 3.0 ; input uint SignalBar_= 1 ; input bool BuyPosClose_= false ; input bool SellPosClose_= false ;

String variables containing text in the inputs code are included only for better visual display of the EA inputs window.

The Kolier_SuperTrend_HTF indicators in the EA are only intended for a more convenient visualization of trends in the strategy tester, in other operation modes they are inactive.

In order to provide the proper operation of the generated Expert Advisor, place Kolier_SuperTrend.ex5 и Kolier_SuperTrend_HTF.ex5 compiled files to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2015 on EURUSD, slow trend on H6, entry by fast trend on M30:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results