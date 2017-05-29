Two colored filled rectangles drawn between the values ​​of two GRFLeadingEdger indicator channels on one bar.

Indicator input parameters:

input string Symbols_Sirname= "GRFLeadingEdger_Pivot_" ; input uint Samples= 60 ; input int LookAhead= 0 ; input double StdLevel1= 2.0 ; input double StdLevel2= 4.0 ; input color Up_Color= clrSpringGreen ; input color Dn_Color= clrYellow ; input uint SignalBar= 0 ; input uint SignalLen= 40 ;

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.

Fig1. Indicator GRFLeadingEdger_Pivot