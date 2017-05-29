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Indicators

GRFLeadingEdger_Pivot - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Two colored filled rectangles drawn between the values ​​of two GRFLeadingEdger indicator channels on one bar.

Indicator input parameters:

//+------------------------------------------------+ 
//|  Indicator input parameters                    |
//+------------------------------------------------+ 
input string Symbols_Sirname="GRFLeadingEdger_Pivot_";  // Name for the indicator labels
input uint Samples=60;
input int  LookAhead=0;
input double StdLevel1=2.0;
input double  StdLevel2=4.0;
input color Up_Color=clrSpringGreen;                    // The color of the upper band of the indicator
input color Dn_Color=clrYellow;                         // The color of the lower band of the indicator
input uint SignalBar=0;                                 // Bar index to get the indicator values
input uint SignalLen=40;                                // The length of the indicator bands

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.

Fig1. Indicator GRFLeadingEdger_Pivot

Fig1. Indicator GRFLeadingEdger_Pivot

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18145

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