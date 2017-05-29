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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Sets Chart Scale - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator sets the "Fixed scale" property to a chart window and holds the first bar in the middle of the window. If you move the chart, the rightmost bar will be placed in the middle of the window.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18152
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