Sets Chart Scale

Two colored filled rectangles drawn between the values ​​of two GRFLeadingEdger indicator channels on one bar.

The WmiVol indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

Shows an appropriate value for the last three bars on each timeframe: "1" if the bar is bullish, and "0" if the bar is bearish.

Total Power Indicator, in which values are fixed in the range from zero to one hundred.