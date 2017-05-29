CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Sets Chart Scale - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Alexey Viktorov
Alexey Viktorov

Alexey Viktorov

4.4 (44)
12 products 31 codes 49 topics 15155 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
15429
Rating:
(42)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator sets the "Fixed scale" property to a chart window and holds the first bar in the middle of the window. If you move the chart, the rightmost bar will be placed in the middle of the window.

Sets Chart Scale

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18152

WmiVol_HTF WmiVol_HTF

The WmiVol indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

GRFLeadingEdger_Pivot GRFLeadingEdger_Pivot

Two colored filled rectangles drawn between the values ​​of two GRFLeadingEdger indicator channels on one bar.

Piano Piano

Shows an appropriate value for the last three bars on each timeframe: "1" if the bar is bullish, and "0" if the bar is bearish.

TotalPowerIndicatorX TotalPowerIndicatorX

Total Power Indicator, in which values are fixed in the range from zero to one hundred.